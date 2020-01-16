Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria opposition party, di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don ask di kontri Chief Justice, Tanko Muhammad and oda Justices wey give judgement for di imo governorship election, to step down and comot dia hand from di remaning PDP governorship mata.

Di Chairman of di party, Uche Secondus, tell tori pipo say di judgement wey dem give na product of manipulation and coup d'etat against di will of Imo people and dat di party no longer get confidence for dem.

E say e want dem to review di judgement and reverse am in di interest of Justice.

E say di Supreme Court under Justice Tanko Mohammad go dey responsible if kata-kata happun for any state sake of di political judgement wey dem dey issue upandan.

Di party dey react to di Supreme court judgement wey sack Emeka Ihedioha and confam Hope Uzodinma as di govnor of Imo State.

Inside di ogbonge Judgement wey Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekum deliver on di 14th of January, 2020, di Supreme Court say Ihedioha no score majority of di lawful vote for di March 9 govnorship election.

Di highest court agree say dem use mago-mago remove result for 388 polling unit during di collation of di final result.

But di National Chairman of di PDP Uche Secondus tell tori pipo say dem no longer trust di impartiality and independence of di panel wey Justice Tanko dey head.

"Shei di PDP go fit trust di panel wey Justice Tanko Muhammad, di CJN dey head to judge for di remaining cases wey concern PDP like Kano, Sokoto, Adamawa, and Plateau?

"Shei na di same tin wey go happun for di remaining cases wey concern PDP?

"Shei Justice Tanko Muhammad and im colleagues for di Imo panel no suppose excuse demsefs for di remaining cases wey concern PDP?" Secondus ask.

Dis wan dey come as di Supreme Court dey ready to deliver judgement ontop di 2019 Kano governorship election on Monday Januray 20, 2020.

Candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party, Abba Yusuf, bin file appeal to challenge di election of Abdullahi Ganduje of di All Progressives Congress (APC) over wetin dem say na mago-mago wey full di election.