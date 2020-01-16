Image copyright Reuters Image example Isabel dos Santos na Africa richest woman

Africa richest woman and daughter of Angola former president, Isabel dos Santos, say she dey consider to run for president for dia next election for 2022.

Dis na even as dem freeze her asset and accuse her say she corner more dan one billion dollars of state money, something wey she don deny.

For inside interview wey she do with Portuguese tori pipo TV channel RTP on Wednesday dem ask her weda she go dey interested in di role of president. She answer say: "E dey possible... I go do everything I need to do to defend and serve my kontri."

Tori be say wen her papa José Eduardo dos Santos be president, im appoint her as head of di state oil company Sonangol.

For December, court for Angola order dem to seize her assets and bank accounts, and dat of her husband Sindika Dokolo and associate Mario Leite da Silva.

Dis one na afta dem accuse her of moving more than $1bn (£766m) from Sonangol and official diamond trader Sodiam to company dem wia she, her husband and her partner get mouth.

For interview, she deny di accuse and say na attack on her family and campaign against any political ambitions wey she get.

"We no fit use corruption, or di so called fight against corruption, in a selective way to silence anybody wey you tink fit be future political candidates... na about di fight for power," na wetin she add put.

Who be Isabel dos Santos?

Isabel dos Santos na di oldest daughter of Angola former president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, wey step down for 2017.

According to Forbes, she dey worth $2.2 billion and she be di eighth richest pesin for Africa.

She get shares for Portuguese companies, including telecom and cable TV firm Nos SGPS.

Madam Isabel dos Santos be 46 years, and she get Bachelor of Arts/Science, degree from King's College London.

She dey married with three children.