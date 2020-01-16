Image copyright @laadestinada Twitter

Some pipo don begin show dia support to di chief wey Nyesom Wike, govnor of Rivers State yab during dia meeting for Port Harcourt, South-South Nigeria.

Dem dey use #UsmanDanFodioChallenge to support di traditional ruler for social media with funny-funny memes afta di video of Governor Wike wey dey yab di chief go viral.

But di State goment bin don respond say "na mischievous pipo na im dey chook mouth for serious discussion wey di govnor get with traditional rulers turn am to anoda tin."

Di statement from goment add say, "di govnor get high respect and regard for di traditional institution and traditional rulers for di state."

Tori be say Governor Wike do meeting on Tuesday with traditional rulers wia im ask di chiefs to stand with dia staff of office and warn di ones wey no carry am come say im go remove dem if dem waka without am anytime dem dey do meeting.

Di staff of office na wetin goment dey give first class traditional rulers wey goment recognise.

But pipo for social media dey wonder why Govnor Wike call out one of di traditional rulers during di meeting, dem say e dey important for am to respect and honour dem no matter wetin happun.

Tori be say, na di govnor office get power to classify or rank traditional rulers for Rivers State, wey get Ijaw, Ekpeye, Ikwerre, Ogoni, Ibani and Etche ethic groups.