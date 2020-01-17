Image copyright Instagram/@sugarrushmovie

One Nigerian Nollywood feem, Sugar Rush don return to cinemas afta e bin dey out for a week on top mata wey relate to approval.

Di National Film and Video Censors Board announce wey dey approve feem for Nigeria tok dis one for inside statement on Friday, 17 January.

Di statement say, "we dey happy to tell di public say di feem, Sugar Rush don dey classified and don collect final approval for public screening."

Di director of di feem, Kayode Kasum tell BBC Pidgin say, "I dey happy say di movie dey back so pipo go fit see am because e be something wey dey very different wey I feel say Nigerians go dey proud of."

E also tok say di movie as e no dey cinema na "big blow because di movie bin dey climb for di money e dey make at very high rate."

Last week, pipo shock well-well afta some of di feem cast like Banky W announce say di movie, wey dem release for 25 December last year, don comot from cinema.

Di mata make pipo start to dey bring dia own reasoning on top wetin fit don cause authorities to remove di movie as tori bin start to dey trend say di movie dey banned.

Small time afta, di NFVCB comot with statement say no be as Nigerians dey see am.

Di executive director for di Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas tok for statement, "I take responsibility for di lack of communication and delay to grant final approval before di temporary approval bin expire."

E follow say di reason why e no quick attend to dia final approval na on top di plenty feems wey bin come out in December.