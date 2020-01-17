Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Public servants for Rivers State go begin receive di N30,000 new minimum wage.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim make di announcement say di State Goment don approve di payment of di new minimum wage with di consequential salary adjustment wey Federal Goment approve but e no tok Wen di payment go actually start.

Na since December 2019 Labour leaders for Rivers State begin sidon with Goment to discuss how dem go implement payment of di new minimum wage and di consequential adjustments wey President Buhari

approve since April 2019.

Five states: Lagos, Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa and Adamawa don begin pay di new minimum wage.

20 States bin don declare willingness to pay di N30,000 new minimum wage but as at January 2020, Nigerian Labour Congress say only 10 states don conclude discussion on di consequential adjustment and dem be Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Lagos States. Osun State still dey discussion table with labour leaders.

Nigerian Labour Congress bin don threaten strike action if State Goments no agree to pay.