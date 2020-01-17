Image copyright Ifeanyi Ubah/Twitter Image example Ifeanyi Ubah

One High Court for Abuja, Nigeria capital don maintain say di sack of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of di Young Progressives Party (YPP) go remain.

Justice Bello Kawu no gree do u-turn ontop to reverse di December 2019 judgement of di court wey comot Ubah as lawmaker.

For that judgement, di court sack Ubah sake of say im allegedly submit forged National Examination Council certificate to use contest di 23 February, 2019.

Di court come declare Obinna Uzoh of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as di winner of di election.

Ubah became Senator on 24 February, 2019 afta di Nigerian election office declare winner to represent Anambra South district for di upper chamber of di National Assembly.

National Chairman of YPP, oga Bishop Amakiri, don react to Friday judgement say im party go appeal.

Ubah no be di first ogbonge pesin for Nigeria wey dem go accuse say forge certificate.