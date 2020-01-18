Image copyright AFP Image example Police arrest di Cameroon journalist on August 2

Committee for Protect Journalists don start campaign make kontris free African journalists weh deh put for ngata, among dem, Cameroon journalist, Aboue Samuel Adjeka weh deh know e as Samuel Wazizi.

For number 3 day for August 2019, police arrest Samuel Wazizi weh na pidgin presenter for program, 'hala your mata' for Children and Music Television, CMTV.

Authorities later give reason say e di collaborate wit separatist fighters. Barrister Ewule, Wazizi e lawyer say since number 7 day for August 2019, e nova see e again till now.

De lawyer explain for BBC say e don file case make de bring e for court make deh see yi for bi sure say deh nova kill e as kontri pipo di fear.

But Angela Quintal, African Programme Coordinator for CPJ weh deh start campaign for free journalists for Africa still get hope say Wazizi nova die.

"For some kontris authorities di keep journalist wit no contact for lawyer and e pipo for some taims but e no mean say e don die".

"Authorities for Nigeria bin free one journalist afta two years for some secret place. But, ah no see why authorities for Cameroon deny for Wazizi e family and lawyer wusai e dey".

Quintal say Cameroon don sign international laws and authorities no fit continue for keep e for prison laik dis.

CPJ Africa programme coordinator also wan make deh free oda journalists weh deh jail for Africa, especially for Tanzania.

"If we di focus for Wazizi and de journalist for Tanzania e no mean say CPJ no di worri too about odas even de seven journalists for Cameroon jail", CPJ officer tok.

Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ di also campaign for Wazizi e freedom.

CAMASEJ president Jude Viban explain, "We di do our best for find we colleague Wazizi, give e de assistance weh e need'am. But, if we no see yi, den we only choice go bi for call authorities for prove say e nova die".

For CPJ, Cameroon take number 7 for de whole world for kontris weh deh di jail journalists pass.

Last year for Sub-Saharan African around December, de number for journalists weh deh lock bi reach 39 from 30 for 2018.

For four years now, na about 200 journalist dey kontris put for jail for de whole world.