Di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) don rescue one 29 year old man wey dey trapped inside building wey collapse for Lagos mainland.

Lagos state goment wey confirm di tori for dia Twitter handle tok say di building dey for Ago-Palace area and dem go later demolish am patapata.

Small time afta dem rescue di man, medical officials wey dey ground give am first aid treatment before dem carry am go hospital.

Nobody die for di accident.

Image example Rubble of building wey collapse today for Lagos state.

Other victims wey dey inside di building collapse according to one Police oga - four children and one mama - but dey pick race by di time security pipo reach dia.

Image example Officials dey work for di site of di building collapse

To make sure say building no dey collapse for Lagos again, di General Manager, Lagos State Building Control, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe tell BBC say dem go introduce tins wey go make pipo sabi say di buildings wey di emergency don approve and di ones wey dem no get hand inside.

Meanwhile later on Friday, anoda building collapse for Lagos Island, according to LASEMA. Di area na around di Central Mosque.