JusticeForChima: Autopsy say Chima die of high sugar level - Police

Image copyright Facebook/Chima Ikwunado

Rivers State Police Command don confam di death of Chima Ikwunado for Police hand wey dey make #JusticeForChima trend for social media.

Police tok tok pesin for Rivers State Command, Nnamdi Omoni confam say true true Chima die when im still dey detention for E-Crack team office for Mile One Police Station Port Harcourt, but autopsy wey dem conduct on am say na high sugar level kill am.

"We dey aware of dat incident, as well as di online publication about am but as e dey now, I dey in touch with di Commander of E-Crack, SP Benson Adetuyi and im don promise to come give me full brief on di mata but im don tell me say di boy in question die in detention and wen dem am carry go do autopsy, e show say im die of high sugar level."

Rivers State Commissioner of Police Mustapha Dandaura bin order proper investigation into wetin happen and how Chima take die and na men of State Criminal Investigation Department CID dey handle di matter.

Di Police tok tok pesin add say di oda pipo involved Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji and Ifeanyi Onyekwere dey for ATM as dia mata already dey court, while di investigation dey go on and any pesin wey dey culpable weda Police or odas go face di law.

Skip Twitter post by @anythingoye This story is so sad, I feel defeated reading this. How is this even a country? How do we live like this ?

Re the Nigerian police even human ?

Who did this to us? #JusticeForChima pic.twitter.com/g1N0zL6ZKp — Oluwakemi (@anythingoye) January 17, 2020

Tori wey pipo carri with #JusticeForChima say Police kill innocent mechanic Chima after dem falsely accuse am say im and im boys tiff vehicle, den come change di accuse to say dem dey investigate dem for cultism.

Di tori go on to say Police allegedly beat, torture and force dem to make false confession and one of dem, Chima Ikwunado come die as a result of di torture im suffer from di police hand.