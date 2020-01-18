Image copyright Charles Bergmann/Netflix / Charles Bergmann

America movie producer, Tyler Perry release new feem 'A Fall From Grace' for online steaming platform, Netflix and e dey make pipo tok for social media say im feem too dey portray black women as 'Unhappy'.

Di feem wey im release on Friday 17 January na about one middle-aged black woman, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), wey don suffer plenti gbas-gbos emotionally inside marriage.

Grace find love again afta she divorce her husband but she later land for jail on top accuse say she commit murder.

In over 20 movies wey Tyler Perry do, im dey always showcase black women dey suffer from relationship mata, and now some pipo feel say im suppose don put full stop to am.

Dis social media user list out wetin im dey always expect to see for im feem

Meanwhile some pipo don hail im work, dem say e dey show wetin dey happun to black women.

I dey sensitive to women

As small pikin, Perry say im remember im mama dey cari am go everywia she go, to protect am from im abusive father. Im describe im papa as "di worst of di worst".

"I go siddon with dis women and listen to dem dey tok about men, I go watch dem dey cry togeda, listen to dem dey pour dia hearts out sake of di pain wey dem don go through for dia relationship."

"E make me really dey sensitive to women." Tyler Perry tok. He add say na wetin make am begin write about black women and wetin dem dey suffer for relationship.

For Interview with BBC for 2018, Im say wen im look back at all im works im realise say im dey tok to im mama wey don suffer plenti abuse from im papa hand and di hope say im mama for don find pesin wey go love am.

'Subconsciously di writer in me dey speak out to black women, dey wish say my mama fit watch all di things wey happun to her." Im add.

Perry female characters na always strong role-models and wen dem make mistakes for di movies, e go be minor compared to di wrong doings of dia husbands.

For 2006, im create Tyler Perry Studios wey be one of di largest feem studio for American and dia money for bank as at today reach $900 million.

Perry latest feem 'A Fall from Grace' open for cinema on 17 January.