Harry and Meghan no go fit use dia HRH titles again and dem no go dey collect moni from public for royal duties, Buckingham Palace tok.

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex say dem go repay £2.4m of taxpayer moni wey dem use renovate dia house, wey go still remain dia family house for UK. Di husband and wife also no go fit represent di Queen formally again.

Dis one dey come afta Harry and Meghan announce dem wan step back as senior members of di UK royal family.

Na from March dis year dis new arrangement go take effect.

Statement from di Queen say afta "plenti months of tok-tok and tok-tok wey just happen" she dey "happy say we don find correct way forward for my grandson and im family".

"Harry, Meghan and Archie go always be members of my family wey we love well well," di statement tok dey go.

"I dey aware say di challenges wey dem face sake of too much policing since di last two years and I dey support dia wish to dey dia own.

"I wan thank dem for all dia hard work across dis kontri, di Commonwealth and odas, and I dey very proud of how Meghan don sharply become one of di family.

"Na my whole family hope say today agreement go allow dem start to dey build happy and peaceful new life."