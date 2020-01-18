Image copyright Getty Images

Valentine's Day celebration for dis year 2020 go different small for Nigerian youths as di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) tok say dem wan use dat day follow youths tok about corruption.

Di oga for EFCC Ibrahim Magu and dat of NYSC Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim agree say e dey important to get ideas from di youths on how to fight corruption as e go helep forward march di kontri.

EFCC say youths dey important for any kontri wey wan grow and because of dat goment must involve youth for every development policy and law wey dem wan make.

Oga Magu salute wetin NYSC dey do to grow di nation, especially for di part of sensitization and human capital development.

Di oga of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim say im dey happy with di collabo between dem and di corruption police. Im promise say e go give im total support and dey available for di fight against corruption.