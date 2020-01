Image copyright Reuters

E don tey wey worshippers across Russia and Eastern Europe go enta cold water wey dey freezer, to take mark wen Jesus baptize inside River Jordan.

And dis event na one of holidays wey important pass for di Orthodox Christian calendar.

Every 19 January, Epiphany na di remembrance of di baptism of Jesus inside River Jordan.

To mark di event many Orthodox Christians go soak demsef inside cold water dey don nearly turn to block. Dem fit dip demsef inside three time to take honour di Holy Trinity.

Dem believe say di tradition dey bring good health to worshippers and dey wash dia sins comot. Above, one Orthodox priest dey bless di water for Svyatoye, wey dey outskirts of Russia capital, Moscow.

Worshippers believe say all water dey turn to holy water on Epiphany. Some also tink say di freezing water dey good for di health.

For Serbia Orthodox worshippers jump inside di cold water of di Sava river in Belgrade.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example And who fit forget Russia presido Vladimir Putin wen e do im own Epiphany celebration for 2018

For dis picture, one woman just comot from inside water for di Russia city of Omsk, wia temperatures don drop to below -10C (14F).

Dis prison guards dey monitor inmates as dem enta di hole for ground wey get di cold water, for Omsk high-security prison.

Worshippers pose for photo afta dem swim dia cold water swim finish for Belgrade Sava River.

