Kontri pipo for Imo State use vex enta streets of Owerri on Sunday, January 18 to do we-no-gree-waka sake of say Supreme Court comot Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of di state.

Na members of di Peoples Democratic Party wey Ihedioha belong to, dey lead di protest.

Uzodinma: I no say I go probe my predecessor

Emeka Ihedioha don win Imo Govnorship election

Supreme court don declare Hope Uzodinma winner of Imo governorship election

On January 14, Supreme Court bin rule say no be Ihedioha win di last year Govnorship election, say na Hope Uzodinma be di real winner.

Di party members wey no happy wit di court decision, dey para make Supreme Court torchlight di mata again.

Dem dey threaten say di protest go continue if di court no revisit di mata.