Uzodinma: I no say I go probe my predecessor

Image copyright @DrAhmadLawan Twitter

New Imo state govnor Hope Uzodima say, im no get any plan to probe di govnors wey bin work before am.

Oga Uzodima say, even though im sabi say goment work include to do probe, pipo misunderstand am wen im ask di state Accountant General plus officials of civil service to bring dia financial statement.

Di govnor wey tok dis one afta im finish inspection of goment house for Owerri say, "wen I ask for status report from all di ministries, many pipo misunderstand or assume say di purpose of asking for di information na becos i wan probe. I no eva say I go probe anybodi."

E say di former goment no do proper handova, so if im get tins wey im need to understand properly dem fit call anybodi to ask am questions.