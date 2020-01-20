Image copyright @TRAFFICBUTTER Image example Dis no be di first time wey pipeline fire dey destroy tins for Abule Egba area of Lagos

At least three pipo na im die wen one oil pipeline catch fire for Abule Egba/Ekoro Road area for Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday night.

Di fire also burn di houses and cars wey dey near di area, according to emergency authorities.

Na two adults and one small boy na im lost dia lives for di inferno, wit 11 trucks wey contain 40feet containers destroy, while about seven buildings bun down, according to Lagos State Emergency Response Agency, LASEMA.

Emergency authorities don finally quench di whole fire and na di valve wia vandalised petroleum products dey come from, na im dem stop to cut off supply totally from source for di NNPC Station.

Anoda pipeline fire bin happun for Ilepo area of Lagos.

Situational Report from further investigations later reveal say di Ilepo fire na as a result of pipeline vandalism.

However no injuries happun to di fire fighters wey LASEMA combined efforts wit Lagos West Response Unit, Dolphin and that of Command Control Center Tiger Squads, LASEMA Fire Team, as well as di Lagos State and Federal Fire Services, di Lagos Rapid Response Squad RRS and oda relevant safety and security agencies were responders.

Dis no be di first time wey pipeline fire dey destroy tins for Abule Egba area of Lagos

For December 2018, fire wey bin start for early mor-mor burn many tins wey include di dealer 26 cars im park for im shop.

Plenti houses plus shops and motor don burn for di early morning fire wey pipe line vandals cause dat time.

Abule Egba dey for di Agege area of Lagos main land.