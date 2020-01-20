Image copyright Getty Images

Some kontri pipo for South Africa dey vex for one popular wedding venue afta dem no gree host di wedding ceremony of one lesbian couple.

One religious group, Freedom of Religion South Africa dey give di Beloftebos wedding venue backing say di owners get religious right to send di couple back.

Di couple Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes say di venue don abuse dia rights and dem dey feel disappointment plus heartbroken ontop di action.

‘I be Lesbian, but I also be pesin.’

Ms Heekes tell EWN tori pipo say, "Sexual orientation no be choice, my only choice na to live correct life and love my soulmate."

Di couple bin ask weda dem fit do dia wedding ceremony for di venue for April but na just last week dem see reply wey tell dem to go check Beloftebos website, wia dem state di belief wey di owners get about same-sex relationships, EWN dey report.

Dis kain tin bin happen for 2017 wen pipo badmouth di owners sake of say dem no gree host same-sex wedding for one American couple.

Pipo wey dey supports di two women ontop social media don start online petition to make South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to chook mouth for di mata.

Same-sex relations dey legal for South Africa, wit protection inside di constitution.

Na di first African kontri wey go protect pipo from discrimination sake of who dem choose to love.