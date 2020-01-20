I no fit love any Nigerian woman again after wetin i taste- Isa

26 year old Isa Sulaiman Panshekara wey wan marry 46 year old American citizen Janine Sanchez tell BBC for exclusive interview say e no fit love any Nigerian woman again after wetin e don taste.

"Di truth be say our women no sabi wetin be true love, it is either dem dey eye somthin or dem get plans but if white woman tell you say she love you, bros she mean am from di bottom of her heart."

Di former barber say fear catch am small after Hisbah and DSS invite am go dia office but say na just advice dem give as per say media just dey carry im news anyhow.

Di couple first meet for Instagram about one year ago.

"We meet after i start to follow her for instagram and if she post pishure i go like am, den afta small time I come see say some Yahoo boys dey try scam her, so I send her message say make she no mind those pipo so dat tin come attract her, e show her say na honest pesin I be. Na dat one first attract her."

"From dia we come dey chat wella, video calls and na all dat one lead us to this level wey we dey."

On whether dem don sleep for di same room since she come Kano 6 days ago.

"We no dey sleep for di same room, i dey stay with her till night before i go tell her good night, even dis one wey we dey do (small hugs and holding hands) pipo dey tok tokless of sleeping togeda."

Isa say im family don agree for am to marry Janine and by March di wedding go hold before im and im wife move to America.

"Afta di wedding for March by God's grace na US straight for dia I go get work, go back to school na just secondary school i stop and hopefully get soccer team wey i go play for."

On her part Janine tok say dis na her first time to visit Africa and she happy with how pipo dey treat her. She say e sweet her for belle say Isa family don gree for dem to marry.

"I don meet im family more dan 100 of dem and e sweet me say all of dem gree for us to marry, many of dem neva see white woman before, na so dem come dey play wit my hair, dey touch my hand."

Di chef for California wey dey work for Afghani Restaurant, say she dey go back America next month before she return by March for di wedding.

"I dey go back by next month and i go return for March for our wedding before me and am go move to America finally."

Finally Isa yan say im love wit Janine na proof say true love dey exist for social media and e good make pipo dey try dia luck.