Many Nigerians neva still believe dia eyes say di sexiest man alive' for 2019, (according to Peoples Magazine) show face for Lagos.

Di America singer bin go Lagos to do special performance for di #THISDAYAwards2020 on Monday evening as part of di 25 years of operation of di Nigerian newspaper.

Some Nigerians for social media don begin dey react and wonder wia dem dey wen America singer, John Legend come perform for Lagos.

Before im performance, Plenti Nigerians wey no know about im coming, dey shock wey dem find out through im wife, Christine Teigen say di singer don enta Lagos

Afta di plenti twitter reaction from Nigerians, videos of wen John Legend dey perform for stage don flood everywhere for social media, togeda with reactions from im fans