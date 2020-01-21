Image copyright Other

Some common Nigeria Pidgin English like Danfo, Okada, K-leg, Buka, Mama Put and odas don finally enta dis month update of di Oxford English dictionary.

Oda pidgin and Nigerian kind of English words plus dia meaning and pronunciations wey make am to di dictionary na; bukateria, guber, agric, ember months, next tomorrow, Kannywood, Sef, Chop, Chop-chop, to eat money, barbing, salon, gist, to gist, put to bed, tokunbo, to rub minds and many odas.

Oxford tok say for dia site say Nigeria way of communication don make ogbonge contribution to English Language all ova di world.

"Wit di way Nigerians take ownership of di English and dey use am as dia own medium of expression, Nigerians don make plus continue to make ogbonge contribution to English as global language."

Di organization tok dis afta dem make reference to one quote of Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wey say her "English-speaking dey rooted on her Nigerian experience."

Oxford add say just as Chimamanda tok, dem dey hope to give flavour of English-speaking wey dey based on Nigerian experience by focusing on modern language for dis new update, and adding words and phrases wey form part of di everyday word of today Nigerians.

Dis na di words and dia meaning as e appear for inside Oxford English Dictionary.