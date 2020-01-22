Image copyright Getty Images

Di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader for Nigeria, Bola Tinubu don come out to tell pipo make dem chill ova di palava wey dey follow di operation 'Amotekun' mata.

South West govnors recently launch di security organization to fight kidnapping and oda criminal activities for di zone.

But e turn controversy afta di Nigerian Attorney-General Mallam Abubakar Malami tok say e dey illegal.

Pipo bin don dey ginger make Tinubu chook mouth for inside di mata as per say e be from di south west, former govnor of Lagos to be precise, e be also stakeholder for di ruling party wey declare di operation as illegal.

So, wetin Tinubu tok on top di mata?

Una no fit rush Tinubu to chook mouth

Tinubu accuse some pipo say dem bin want am to jump chook mouth for di mata but e keep quiet so dem no go fit use wetin im tok for dia own benefit.

Dis na as some groups bin don give am ultimatum to tok on top di mata.

Many pipo no sabi plenti tins about Amotekun

Tinubu tok say those wey dey for and against di mata of local security wey Amotekun dey represent neva know plenti tins about di mata, na why di tok-tok dey like im dey.

E say, "those wey think say dis fit threaten di Republic don dey waka crazy waka and those wey think goment dey try suppress di South West don lose dia way."

Na Private tok-tok between south west govnor and Attorney Gerneral go solve di Amotekun mata

Tinubu tok say di only tin wey go solve di mata of Amotekun wey be say, e no go-go against wetin constitution tok na if di govnors of di South west states, follow meet with di Attorney General for private tok-tok.

E follow add say e don try start di process as e don dey follow di Chairman of the South West Governors' Forum, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu tok so dem go fit resolve di mata.

Make we no take argument scata Nigeria

For im statement, di former govnor of Lagos state add say no be Amotekun go fit scata Nigeria, but na all di half-half tori wey dey go up and down na im get power to scata di kontri.

Im add say everytin no be fight and say dis mata don show how far we as kontri need to waka for dis democracy mata.

Federalism na ongoing tok-tok

As di constitution tok say na only di Federal goment get right to do anything about defence, Tinubu tok say even kontris wey don get federalism wey long pass di one for Nigeria still dey argue on top wetin state get right to do and Federal fit do.

E say dem dey carry each oda go court but dem no dey attack dem selves.