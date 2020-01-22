Page where you dey ,

Page where you dey , Home

Fola David: ‘I be visual artist, speed painter and medical doctor’

Fola David: ‘I be visual artist, speed painter and medical doctor’

Im day job na medical doctor while im hobby na drawing.

Fola David be medical doctor and visual artist wey dey draw pipo to look real.

Im dey draw im inspiration as medical doctor from tins wey e dey see for hospital with focus on skin problems and disorders.

E dey also do events for night wia e go use speed paint pesin upside down within minutes.