Supreme court confam Samuel Ortom as Benue state govnor

Image copyright Twitter/@GovSamuelOrtom

Di Supreme court don confam Samuel Ortom as di govnor of Benue state.

Di highest court inside judgement wey Justice Sylvester Ngwuta deliver, throway di appeal wey candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Jime file say e no get merit.

Di Supreme court rule say "Need no dey to disturb di judgement of di tribunal and Court of Appeal".

Di court therefore confam di election of Govnor Ortom of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as di govnor of Benue state.

APC candidate for di 2019 Guber election, Barr. Emmanuel Jime, bin drag Ortom go di highest court, afta e lose for di tribunal and court of appeal.