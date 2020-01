Image copyright Facebook Image example Viral video show deh soldiers take two mami wit dia pikin dem go shoot'am, say deh get connection wit Boko Haram

Soldiers weh deh kill mami and pikin dem for Zelevet, northern part of Cameroon, di accuse dia boss say na e order dem for kill.

For video weh e circulate for 2018, how Cameroon soldier march mami and pikin dem, den go shoot dem plenti taims.

Cameroon goment bin first deny say de action no take place for kontri but BBC investigate show say na for Zelevet for northern part, even put de name for de soldiers dem.

Di killings happen for April 2015 and seven soldiers di face trial say deh kill two woman and two pikin dem and for video deh di call dem BH.

For de hearing wit Colonel Abega Epse Eko Eko as military court president, de six soldiers gree say de kill de mami and pikin dem but deh say deh only obey orders from their boss Fabassou Etienne, Me Sylvester Mbeng tell BBC.

Me Mbeng, say de six soldiers gree say deh kill two mami and two pikin wen deh question dem, and for hearing.

"Captain Fabassou since weh questioning start don deny say e no give any order for kill mami and two pikin dem, instead make deh take dem go for gendarmerie question dem", de Me Mbeng tell BBC.

But wen BBC call Me Jael, defence lawyer for de six soldiers for cross-check dia tok, de lawyer say make deh call e afta. Wen we call afta e no pick de call.

Court adjourn de case for number 17 day for February for give defence lawyers taim for watch de video weh e bin circulate for social media.

As de law tok, court fit still pass death sentence for de seven soldiers even de six weh deh say deh obey orders.

De case first start for open court den goment lawyer order say make deh case komot for public go for inside chambers.