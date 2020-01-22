Image copyright Matthieu Aubry Image example Rats wey dey cause Lassa fever plenty for West Africa

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) don advise Health care workers to shine dia eyes well-well on top Lassa fever mata afta report come out say di disease don kill pipo for Ondo and Kano state.

According to NCDC, Lassa Fever outbreak dey plenti well-well during di dry season because of ecological factors.

On Tuesday, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) for Kano State North West region of di kontri bring out statement say Lassa Fever kill two doctors, while Ondo state for South West region, di NCDC report say na like 16 pipo don die from Lassa Fever sickness.

Kano state NMA later add say dem don quarantine all primary contacts and di tracing of oda contact go continue from today.

Lassa Fever na acute viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF) wey Lassa virus dey cause and dis virus dey for Mastomys natalensis rodent (wey dem know as di multimammate rat).

Wetin you need to do to prevent am.

Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control tok say Lassa fever na major public health challenge for West Africa, and Nigeria na im dey bear di highest burden. Dis na dia advise to prevent am.

Avoid rats from your house

No touch rats with your bare hands weda e don die or dey alive.

No chop food/fruit wey rat don bite.

Block all di holes wey rat fit use take enta your house.

Wash your hands always with soap under running water.

Keep your food for container wey get cover and dey covered.

No dry your food for open place or spread am for flood.

Cook all your food well-well before you chop am.

clean your house and surrounding always.

Avoid pesin to pesin contact with someone wey get di disease.

Troway your dirty well for dustbin wey dey covered.

No do self medication (dat na make you no take drugs wey doctor no prescribe), and go health facility wey goment approve.

Wetin be di Sign and and Symptom of Lassa Fever

Lassa Fever dey come first like any oda febrile (fever) sickness like malaria. Di time between infection and wen di symptoms go begin dey appear for di body na 2 to 21 days.

According to NCDC, early treatment and diagnosis dey increase di chances of survival. Di symptom include;

High fever.

Sore throat.

Vomiting.

Chest Pain.

Back Pain.

General Muscle Pain.

Cough.

Diarrhoea.

Stomach Pain.

Swollen face eyes and neck.

Bleeding from di ears, eyes, nose, mouth and oda bodi openings.

Source: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control