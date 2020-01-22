Image copyright Reuters Image example Fifteen medical staff for Wuhan na im di virus don infect

Expert all ova di world go meet later on Wednesday to decide weda to declare di new respiratory virus from China as global health emergency.

World Health rganization wey dey organize dis meeting go issue advice to goments, afta dem consider di speed wey dis Coronavirus take dey spread.

As e be so Nigeria and oda kontries don begin shine dia eyes for airport and screen travellers so dat di virus no go spread.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) say dem dey aware of di possible risk say coronavirus fit enta inside di kontri and dem get better structure to respond dan di way wey dem bin respond during di 2014 Ebola outbreak for di kontri.

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

Di virus fit affect di lungs, and cause common colds and flu. e fit spread from pesin to pesin through coughing and sneezing.

World Health Organization don advise pipo to avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

Image copyright Kevin Frayer Image example Authorities confam say di virus fit spread from human-to-human

Wetin be di Symptoms of Coronavirus

Di main symptoms include ;

Difficulty to breath or shortness of breath

Fever

Coughing and sneezing.

E fit also lead to organ failure

Pneumonia

And Death

How to treat Coronavirus

Because di virus dey new, e no get vaccine or treatment wey go fit currently stop am.

Di only way to prevent di virus na to avoid close contact with those wey dey sick or don carry di virus, plus always dey wash hands.

Which area di Coronavirus for start

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di outbreak happun for di city of Wuhan, south of Beijing

Dem identify di first human case of di virus di Chinese city of Wuhan for December 2019 wey hundreds of pipo begin sick.

Experts still dey try to work out how di outbreak take begin exactly and how big di threat of di virus dey.

Report say na animal fit be di source of di Virus and dem don link am to pipo wey dey visit one local market but e don spread now to oda parts of China plus also Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Many airport dey screen pipo to stop di virus make e no spread further.

Where Coronavirus don spread reach?

Image copyright Getty Images

United state of America confam di first case of Coronavirus on Tuesday and President Donald Trumptok say di situation dey"totally under control."

Aside from US, dem don identify two cases of di virus for Thailand, one for Japan, one for South Korea and one for Taiwan. All those wey di virus infect just recently return back from Wuhan inside china.

Authorities for many places, including Nigeria, UK, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Russia US and Japan don step up screening of air passengers from Wuhan.

How di virus take waka so far

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di virus dey cause serious lung disease

31 December: China alert WHO about di spread of pneumonia-like cases inside Wuhan

1 January: Dem close di seafood/animal market wey dem believe say be di centre of di outbreak

9 January: WHO say di infection na one new type of coronavirus cause am.

11 January: Dey confam di first death

13 January: Di Virus spread go abroad, with one suspected case insideThailand

16 January: Dem confam one case for Japan

17 January: Second death - one 69-year-old inside Wuhan

20 January: Number of cases triples to more than 200, and outbreak spreads go Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai; dem confam di third death; Chinese officials confam human-to-human transmission

21 January: US authorities announce di first case insde North America - one man wey go visit Wuhan