UK-Africa Summit 2020: Deals wey Nigeria, Ghana sign for di London investment meeting
British goment sign 27 commercial deals wey reach ova £6.5bn across Africa market afta di first ever UK-Africa Investment Summit for London.
Tori be say dis summit na strategy for UK to become di biggest investors for Africa even though trade volumes between kontris like China and India for Africa don grow well-well.
British goment bin don already sign 11 trade agreements wit African kontries, just a week before dem go officially waka comot from di European Union
Di first ever investment meeting between UK and African kontris bin start on Monday January 20 and na UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson na im go open di summit wey 21 African kontries attend.
See di deals between UK companies and African partners here:
|Kontries
|Deals wey dem sign
|Angola
|Moy Park go export £12m of frozen chicken to Angola.
|Côte D'Ivoire
|NMS Infrastructure win £222m contract to construct 6 hospitals for Côte D'Ivoire.
|Aggreko sign £80m contact extension for energy provision for Cote D'Ivoire
|Egypt
|Airbus go sell £80m of aircraft for Egypt
|GSK invest £5m for Egypt to upgrade two production lines.
|Matalan go invest £25m to open 13 new outlets for Egypt.
|Bombardier's £3,180m construction and operation of 2 monorail lines for Cairo.
|Rolls Royce agree £50m export of Rolls Royce engines to EgyptAir.
|Ethiopia
|Kefi Minerals invest £224m in a new gold mine and to develop local infrastructure in Ethiopia.
|Ghana
|Aqua Africa win £26m export contract to supply solar powered water filtration systems for Ghana.
|BHM £80.3m work on di Tema-Aflao Road Project for Ghana.
|Contracta Construction UK win £120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital for Ghana.
|Contracta Construction UK win £40m export contract to develop Kumasi airport for Ghana.
|Tyllium and Ellipse win export contract worth £60m to build 250 bed hospital for Koforidua for Ghana.
|Tunisia
|Anglo-Tunisian Oil and Gas go invest £26m for Tunisian gas assets.
|Kenya
|Diageo invest £167m to improve sustainability of breweries for Kenya & East Africa.
|Globeleq go invest £50m to help build Malindi photovoltaic solar park for Kenya.
|Tullow invest £1,200m for continued oil production for Kenya.
|Nigeria
|Savannah go invest £315m for di acquisition and investment of ingas assets for Nigeria.
|Tex ATC go install 5 Airport control room towers worth £2m for Nigeria.
|Trilliant install £5m of Smart Metering to Abuja DisCo for Nigeria.
|Mozambique
|Baker Hughes £306m export and investment of deep-sea equipment and scholarships for Mozambique
|Lloyds Register invest £0.76m to set up operations for Mozambique.
|Uganda
|Lagan Group win £185 export contract for di construction of Kampala Industrial Business Park for Uganda.
|Nexus Green export £80m of solar powered water pumping systems for irrigation for Uganda.
|Unatrac win a £1.5m export contract to supply machinery for Uganda roads dem.