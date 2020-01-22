Image copyright @BashirAhmaad Twitter Image example Di main focus of of UK/Africa summit bin touchlight how to cement relationship between UK and di continent especially now wey Brexit (di UK plan to waka comot European Union) go happun by end of January.

British goment sign 27 commercial deals wey reach ova £6.5bn across Africa market afta di first ever UK-Africa Investment Summit for London.

Tori be say dis summit na strategy for UK to become di biggest investors for Africa even though trade volumes between kontris like China and India for Africa don grow well-well.

British goment bin don already sign 11 trade agreements wit African kontries, just a week before dem go officially waka comot from di European Union

Di first ever investment meeting between UK and African kontris bin start on Monday January 20 and na UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson na im go open di summit wey 21 African kontries attend.

See di deals between UK companies and African partners here: