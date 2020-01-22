Image copyright National TV/Facebook Image example Knives wey school authority sieze from student

Inside one week, some students for goment high schools for Centre region, inside and around de capital city, Yaoundé commit kain by kain violent acts.

No bi de first taim Cameroon schools di get dis kana wahala from students for school, deh bi kill student for public school for Douala, Littoral region last year.

Student di twist wit pain afta as e loss one finger wen anoda student cut e wit knife for government high school Obala, dis na de latest case weh e worri kontri pipo.

Before dat, anoda student for seka love, for goment high school Mbalmayo bin kill anoda student weh e tell e say dia love affair don finish.

But de wan weh e bi shake de capital, na student weh e kill Maths teacher for government high school Nkolbisson inside Yaoundé.

Wit all dis, fear na say violence di increase for Cameroon secondary schools more especially as deh also seize knives for goment high school Leclerc inside Yaounde, den seize knives and oda objects too for government high school Obala.

Teke Elvis, President for ARC of Peace, civil society organisation tok why violence di increase for schools dem for Cameroon.

"We bi don foresee dis violence for secondary schools since three years wit fight for Central African Republic, Boko Haram and for dat taim crisis just start for Northwest and Southwest regions".

Anoda problem na say youths for Southwest and Northwest don see plenti violence, some get trauma and e bi likely say deh di transfer aggression for community, if psychosocial follow no dey.

"Violence dey plenti for schools now because young pipo get access to violent action films, discipline don weaken for schools, puberty weh e di worry pikin and pressure from ages mates di make students di feel say deh get de same strength with young teachers", Teke tok.

Image example Teke Elvis na civil society advocate wey don dey work wit students for Centre region of Cameroon for some time

Solution to knife attacks for secondary schools inside Yaoundé Centre region

"We di work through ARC of peace clubs weh we create for schools in collaboration wit school admin. Student di use example for de student weh e kill teacher for tok how for prevent conflict among students and teachers for debate weh deh di organise", Teke Elvis tok.

Nalova Lyonga, Minister of Secondary Education, bin go goment High School Nkolbisson, wen de student kill teacher, tok wit staff how deh fit manage students. Send psychologists for tok with students weh deh shock for de incident.

Minister visit anoda school for western region, say one solution for violence inside schools na for install Cameras for schools especially for cities.

ARC of Peace President gree say dis na correct tin for seka say if students know say deh di watch, e go tink before e take action weh e fit land e for trouble.

But, e add say parents and teachers and churches get for make taim for advice young pipo wit de present situation weh violence dey for all corner.

Wen plenti young pipo understand weti peace mean, den deh fit make counter force for promote peace. Parents get plenti blame for de kana education weh deh di give dia pikin dem for house, family weh na reflection for society fail so society too dey any how. Just now parents fit go hala teacher if e punish dia pikin for school. Also new system for teach, weh teacher no fit beat student no di helep, e add.