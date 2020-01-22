Image copyright AFP Image example Mr Museveni tok say na weight im lost no be say im tire.

President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni don clear di doubts of pipo wey dey comment anyhow on top social media say im dey look tired.

Di 75 year old leader wey follow BBC tok, say im no tire but na im weight im dey try to shed. E explain say im stop too dey watch im weight and di weight come enta 106kg but as im begin chop cassava, Irish potatoes and local vegetables, say im drop.

For im personal blog last month, e tok say "na im allow plenty fat for im body because doctors no explain say im suppose dey fight fat"

He tok join say im current weight na 76kg wey dey very okay for im height. Di presido no tok how long e take am before im get dat kind weight

President Museveni tell BBC say im no dey chop European or Asian food, na local food like cassava, banana, millet and local vegetable na wetin im dey chop be dat.

E explain say im go chop small for morning, im no dey chop lunch, im fit take only water, or coffee wey no get sugar. Den by seven for evening, im go chop only two irish potatoes and plenty vegetables to take deceive im belle.

Di Uganda President advise Ugandans make dem stop to dey chop western foods, make dem try local ones which according to am dey healthier and dey prevent diseases.

Mr Museveni don be president since 1986 and e dey plan to run for di sixth term for 2021.

Pop star-turned politician Bobi Wine, wey be 37 years old, dey plan to run against am.

Two weeks ago, Mr Museveni waka 195km (121 miles) through central Uganda to retrace di journey im forces use for 1986 wen dem seize power afta di fall of Milton Obote goment.