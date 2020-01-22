Image copyright Suh Martin

January look laik bad moon for some villages for Northwest and Southwest regions as violence increase, kontri pipo no hear fine for military, army and Fulani pipo dia hand, Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, PCC tok.

Day no di pass now for Northwest and Southwest regions weh craiy no dey for compound, either dey burn house, villagers for dia life, or deh kill pesin.

Pastor for Presbyterian Church of Cameroon dey for hospital now afta deh arrest e for church compound, torture and lock, den later free yi.

PCC give dis tori for dia pastor for press release for condemn de too much violence for de two regions.

"Military enta our village wit fulani herdsmen, burn more dan 100 houses. We hear say deh bi di look for separatist fighters." Peter, no be im real name, tell BBC Pidgin.

"Deh burn we house and many odas for Buabua, weh na Lake Nyos resettlement camp, for Boyo division.

"Weh pipo run for dia lives for fear say deh go kill dem, wen deh turn back for village afta, deh see na ashes and bricks, de houses don burn."

Peter tori say just now, e sister and e pikin dem don run to anoda area, and some villagers di fear for go back.

PCC say dem count ten villages weh deh witness violence dis January, two for Southwest and eight for Northwest regions. De villages na Babubock, Eyandock for kupe Muanenguba, Ku Bome for Mbengwi, Mbiame for Bui, Mbenjom for Awing, Guzang for Batibo, Bali-Kumbat for Ngoketunjia, Buabua and Kimbirivers for Bum.

PCC moderate, write say from weti we e di happen, " e bi clear say election for Southwest and Northwest Cameroon no go bi logical, as kontri pipo no go fit take part fully for vote".

Military power for kontri pipo no bi solution as deh di also suffer torture, for separatist dia hands deh di kidnap dem torture, ask for moni.

Senator Henry Kemende tell BBC Pidgin say burning, killing and displacement na enough reasons say security no dey, for protect lives and cargo. "From weti weh ah di see, elections go bi na miracle for de two Anglophone regions", Kemende tok.

When BBC ask for answer as kontri pipo di so-so accuse goment forces, say deh di burn houses, torture pipo, army tok-tok pesin, Colonel Serge Cyrille Atonfack say na 'rubbish'.

Goment bin send 700 para-military officers for Anglophone regions as elections di near.

Also, authorities di warn say deh go deal wit any man weh e try for stop elections.

De warning from goment kam afta separatist forces don impose lockdown for de two regions from number 6 day for February go reach number 12 day for stop elections.