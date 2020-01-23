Image copyright SAMUEL KUBANI Image example Diezani still dey face corruption case for London

Di Economic and Financial crime commission, EFCC don promise to bring former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke back to Nigeria to face justice before di end of di year.

Acting chairmo for di commission, Ibrahim Magu na im give dis promise wen im dey follow tori pipo tok.

Madam Diezani wey don dey UK since 2015, dey under investigation for money laundering dia, while EFCC don name her for different corruption trials.

"Dis year we must get her because dem no get reason to keep her. Dem neva take her go court and we dey di fifth year, why we go dey investigate one mata for five years?" oga Magu tok.

Wetin be di accuse wey EFCC dey sama against Madam Diezani?

Dis mata first start for 2014, wen di Nigeria Central Bank Governor for dat time, Sanusi Lamido hala say $20bn of oil money dey miss wen Madam Diezani be oil minister, but she deny am dat time.

Later, di former minister come dey among three defendants wey EFCC drag go court on top three count charges

Di accuse be say dem deploy ova N362million derive from one $115m slush fund to influence di result of di 2015 presidential elections take favour di candidate of di party wey dey rule den, dat na People's democratic party, PDP.

Since den EFCC don secure court order to seize some of madam Diezani property plus including her Jewellery wey reach $40m and convict odas wey benefit from di $115m slush fund.

Which oda Kontri Madam Diezani get case to answer?

Image copyright DIETER NAGL/Getty Images Image example Diezani dey face corruption charges for different kontries aside from Nigeria

Madam Alison-Madueke dey face anoda mata of money laundering and acquisition of properties wey dey against her for UK court.

For October 2015, di UK National Crime Agency arrest her as part of dia investigation on top bribery and money laundering case.

Authorities for America don also dey put eye for her bodi on top different multi-billion dollar fraud and money laundering offences wey dem dey accuse her for.

For July 2017, US make move to seize $144m of assets, including one 200-foot yacht and big house for Manhattan; dem say na fruits of international bribery scheme wey she dey involve in.

Dem say two Nigerian oil men, Kolawole Aluko and Olajide Omokore, join oda bribe Mrs Alison-Madueke to win oil contracts.