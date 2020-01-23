Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di third season wey Burnley dey go 2-0 up for Old Trafford, but na di first time dem dey win

Manchester United fans shame dia players, shout woo-woo give dem as Burnley beat dem 2-0 for di first time for Premier League history for Old Trafford.

Chris Wood score di first goal with shot inside di penalty area for Burnley afta Ben Mee head di ball down give am for first half on Wednesday night.

For second half Jay Rodriguez double di lead for di away team afta im play one-two wit Wood before im fire di ball inside di top corner of David de Gea near post with hot shot from di left hand side of di penalty area.

Dis na di third season wey Burnley dey go 2-0 up for Old Trafford, but na di first time dem dey hold on to collect all three points.

As e be so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side remain six points behind Chelsea and di top four position, while Burnley climb to 13th position, seven points clear of di relegation zone.

Fans dey para for social media dem dey use di #MUNBUR to tok dia mind ontop dis mata.

Image copyright EPA

How fans react for social media