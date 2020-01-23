Image example Mallam Muhammadu Sani for front of im mosque

Lassa fever outbreak has spread go Delta, Enugu, Kano and six oda states for Nigeria.

So far di disease don kill 16 pipo for Ondo, 3 for Kano, while Edo and Delta record one death each according to local authority.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control tell BBC say dem still dey collect di number of pipo wey don die from di disease and dem update am so.

Report also say dem don put 300 pipo for watchlist inside Kano, North West Nigeria.

Kano State goment for northwest Nigeria on Wednesday confam say Lassa Fever disease don reach dia domot after 3 pipo die for di state suddenly.

Among di pipo wey die 2 na medical pipo for Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital wey operate on a pregnant woman wey get di disease.

For press conference, commissioner of health Dr Aminu Tsanyawa tell tori pipo say di state dey on alert as dem don put aside about 300 pipo wey dem dey suspect say fit get di disease and dem also release emergency numbers for pipo to call if dem dey suspect anything.

"Goment don release money to tackle dis stubborn disease and we don release emergency numbers for pipo to use if dem dey suspect anything." Dis na wetin commissioner of health Dr Tsanyawa yan.

Sheik Abdullahi Ishaq Garangamawa na one of di leading imams for Kano wey dey in charge of Abdullahi Ibn Abbas mosque and Sheik Jafar Adam mosque and e tell BBC say e go continue to use im position as imam to educate worshipers on Lassa Fever because na one of di places wey pipo dey come pass.

"Di reason why i bin dey educate muslims of Lassa Fever be say mosques na one of di places wey pipo dey visit pass for Kano and na our duty as imams to tell dem say dis na wetin dem suppose do to stay safe as anoda disease don enter town."

Sheik Garangamawa add say even during prophet Muhammad (SAW) time e dey use im position to tok to pipo about personal hygiene and prayer wey dem go use if any major disease enter town.

"Wetin i dey tell worshippers be say e dey very important for us to keep our environments clean, rats like dirty environments and na from dia dem dey spread disease. Make we dey use weekend dey clean our houses. E go surprise you say some pipo neva clean under dia beds for many years."

Mallam Muhammadu Sani na imam for Alhaji Mustapha mosque and e tok say e learn about Lassa Fever for Radio and for days now e don dey tok to worshipers about am.

"Even today for Maghrib prayer we go still tok about am. I dey listen to radio wella so i dey always informed about dis kain tings so i dey use wetin i learn tell pipo."

Mallam Sani say di major thing wey e dey tell pipo wey come pray na to wash all di things wey dem dey use chop, cook or clean.

Image example Sheik Abdullahi Garangamawa inside Abdullahi Abbas mosque wia e be Imam

"Wetin i dey tell dem na to wash everything washable, your hands, wetin you dey use chop, di food sed like vegetable and environment must be clean."

Abubakar Sadiq wey dey stay Kano say e also dey on alert since e hear say Lassa Fever don enter di state.

"Me and family dey on alert and wetin i dey tell dem everytime na to wash dia hands always not forgetting all di things wey dey kitchen wey we dey use."

According to di last census wey Nigeria hold for 2006 Kano na im get di highest population of 16.3 million pipo even though some pipo say e fit don pass 20 million by now.

Dis high population na wetin dey make some pipo dey fear say if disease like Lassa Fever begin spread e go bad wella.