Cameroon corrupt pass Nigeria, Ghana - Transparency International latest report

Transparency International don bring out dia Corruption Perception Index for 2019.

According to di Index, na Seychelles be di least corrupt kontri for di sub-Saharan Africa even as di region na di most corrupt for di World.

And Somalia na im get di lowest score not only for di region but for di world.

So how Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon come Perform for di 2019 Corruption Performance Index?

Nigeria

Nigeria take 146 position out of di 180 kontris for di index . Dis one mean say dem fall two times from dia result for 2018.

But why e be like dat even though di goment of di day dey pride demself on how dem dey fight corruption.

Well, according to di Nigerian chapter of Transparency International, e fit be because of:

Media bashing by goment

Law wey no dey apply to rich and powerful pipo

Corruption for political parties dem

Dem no too sabi wetin corruption be

Policy and laws we no dey strong enough

Plus plenti more na di reason why Nigeria still dey dis position. Dis dey come as di Nigerian goment don bash di report say dem no get evidence to prove wetin dem tok.

Ghana

Ghana na di least corrupt kontri for all di kontris wey dey dis list as dem carry 80th position for di 180 kontris, however di Corruption Perception Index call dem out say dem be one of di kontris to look out for.

Di reason most recently na on top di murder of investigative tori pesin Ahmed Hussein-Suale early last year wey put comma for all dia anti-corruption work.

However, Transparency International praise dem on top di office of di Special Prosecutor wey dem put for ground for 2017 and di right of information bill wey dem sign last year.

Cameroon

Cameroon dey di bottom of dis list with score of 25 over 100 and rank of 153 position for di kontri school of corruption.

Why di Transparency International no too tok wetin make dem give Cameroon dat kain score, di Anglophone Crisis and how goment bin handle am for 2019 fit be pointer.

However with di goment move to give special status to two Anglophone region and anoda military raid for di region na anyone guess wey tin go happun to Cameroon corruption perception by di end of 2020.