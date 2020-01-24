Image copyright Karen Kasmauski

Rivers State Centre for Disease Control on Friday say dem don receive four reports of suspected cases of Lassa fever for di State wey investigation show say two cases no be Lassa fever.

Dem dey wait di result of di oda two cases from di national reference laboratories for virology.

On Friday. Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Rivers State, Dr. Chinwe Tonye-Atata tell tori pipo for Port Harcourt January say dem diagnose one indigene of Rivers State wey dey live for Edo State with Lassa fever and di pesin die of di sickness for Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital for Edo State on 22 January.

Dem dey also work with di management of di hospital, family and di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC for di sake of public safety, especially for health workers and first responders and now 57 pesins dey under surveillance.

Dr. Tonye-Atata come say no cause for alarm as di situation dey under control as dem get enough drugs and materials for di State in case of incasity.

She add say di State Infectious Isolation and Treatment teams dey standby to work.

All health centre dey maintain simple triage system for all patients and dem dey use protective equipment like gloves, face mask and sanitizers.

She also encourage pipo to maintain clean environment and personal hygiene.