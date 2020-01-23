Image copyright Twitter/@VictorMoses

Inter Milan don sign Chelsea winger Victor Moses on loan for di remainder of di season with option for permanent deal.

Di former Nigeria international start im career for Crystal Palace and moved to Wigan before im join Chelsea for 2012.

He win di Europa League, Premier League and FA Cup and bin don dey on loan for Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham before.

Moses, 29, join Fenerbahce on loan for January 2019, afta im no play for Chelsea since October 2018.

Inter, wey already get former Premier League players Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, also sign Ashley Young from Manchester United early dis month on initial six-month deal and dem don also link dem with Tottenham Christian Eriksen.