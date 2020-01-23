How to make fruit pizza

Now you sabi series na Do-IT-YOURSELF video wey go show you how to make different tins on your own.

E get plenti things wey you no sabi before and e dey cost you money to buy am?

E get old tins wey you no dey use again? We go teach you how you go make am come alive again.

Every two weeks we go dey teach you how to make new tins.

For dis week episode, we bring una different ways you fit use fruit totori yourself and even family. Di video go also teach pipo wey get passion for fruit arts.

Na Morufat Akanbi show us dis new way to take serve fruit.