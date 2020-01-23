Image copyright Twitter/@Toluogunlesi

Di Federal goment of Nigeria say dem don reach agreement with di govnors of South West states on top dia civillian security plan, Amotekun.

For statement wey di presidency release, dem tok say di agreement go follow di strategy wey federal goment dey use with community policing.

Dem also tok say dem need to put evri-evri on ground to regulate di operation and make sure say e dey legal.

Amotekun, di operation di wey di south west bring togeda to solve herdsmen palava for dia states, get k-leg afta di Minister of Justice Mallam Abubakar Malami tok say di operation dey illegal as e no follow law.

Meanwhile, di Attorney Generals of di six states wey make up di south west also hold dia own meeting to take care of di legal aspect of di agreement.