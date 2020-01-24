Lassa fever treatment centres wey dey for Nigeria

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Irrua, Edo State

Di number of pipo wey dey die from Lassa Fever outbreak still dey increase for Nigeria according to di National Centre for Disease control (NCDC) wey say dem go bring di actual number out today.

NCDC wan also do meeting today with experts to torchlight di outbreak of Lassa Fever and consider weda make dem declare am emergency.

Currently na 21 treatment centres across 17 states for Nigeria get di capacity to manage dis Lassa fever wey be say na rat dey transmit di virus.

In addition to dis treatment centres, five laboratories inside Nigeria get di capacity to diagnose Lassa fever inside Nigeria and dem include;

Di National Reference Laboratory, Gaduwa, FCT.

Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

Federal Medical Centre Owo, Ondo state.



NCDC say all dis laboratories dey important to reduce turnaround time between to identify suspected case and confam am. Dis go come help quick-quick management of di case plus reduce di number of deaths.

Di centre for Disease control also add say dem support different state owned and tertiary hospitals inside Nigeria to establish and maintain treatment wey go get capacity to manage infectious disease cases.

And dia support include training and capacity building, provision of emergency medical supplies and oda response commodities wey dme go use take manageLassa fever.

Lassa fever sickness dey worry for West African kontries and dey increse well-well for Nigeria between November and May- dat na during di dry season.