US Department of State don tear rubber one new law wey go deny visa to pregnant women wey dey plan to go US to born so dat dia pikin go be American citizen.

Di law go take effect from Friday 24 January, 2020 and dia plan na to reduce wetin dem call "birth tourism" for dia kontri.

Under di rule, pregnant women dem wey dey apply for US visitor visa go need to prove say dem get specific reason to travel oda dan just to go born for US soil.

Nearly all di pikins dem wey dem born for US America get automatic citizenship-law wey US President Donald Trump don criticise.

Im administration say di new travel policy dey necessary to safeguard US national security and public health.

Oga Trump wan reduce immigration to US, and tori be say im bin on even question di US constitutional amendment wey dey grants citizenship to "everybody wey dem born or naturalise for United States".

Wetin be dis new rule?

Dis new rule go apply to visitor seeking B visas, wey dem dey give non-immigrant.

E go allow consular officials to deny visa to anybody wey dia "main plan" na to get dat document once dem born dia.

"Di final rule go address di concern of di risk of dis activity to national security and law enforcement, including di criminal activity wey dey associated with di birth tourism industry, wey show for di federal prosecutions of pipo dem wey get hand for dat industry," na wetin di Department of State tok.

"Di birth tourism industry is also get criminal activity, including international criminal schemes," dat na wetin di policy add put.

E also tight di rule for pipo wey wish to travel go US for medical treatment.

Visa applicants must prove now say dem get "di means and intent" to pay for dia medical expenses, and convince di consular officer say dem don arrange for doctor wey dey willing to provide dia treatment.

Dis new rule sweet White House for belle.

Kontries wey you fit become citizen by birth - Dat is if dem born you for dia

More dan 30 kontries dem dey recognize citizen by birth.

Citizen by birth na policy wey kontri dey grant pikin wey dem born for dia.

See di full list here;

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Fiji

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Jamaica

Lesotho

Mexico

Nicaragua

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Saint Kits and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Uruguay

Venezuela

source BUSINESS INSIDER