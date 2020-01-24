Police don present four knives - three kitchen knives and one pen knife wey dem say di main suspect for di Port Harcourt Hotel serial killings, Gracious David West allegedly use.

For court trial, dem accuse West say di knives na wetin West take threaten im victims and di tear-tear pillowcase, na to strangle di victims to death.

Sgt. Ogbemudia Emegbokuro wey be one of di detectives for SARS ontop do di case give evidence say dem also recover four handsets, five women bags, five trousers, five underwear, six pairs of shoes including slippers, jewellery, belt and fifty eight thousand naira (N58,000) from di suspect and victims.

Di court hear as police say di suspect use di knives threaten im victims to collect di pin of dia ATM cards and di N58,000 na money wey im collect from one of di victims wey im kill for Pachik Hotel Rumuodumaya.

Di court admit all di items as exhibit.

But West say na only two phones and sixty thousand naira di police collect from am wen dem arrest am for Bori as im dey travel go Akwa Ibom.

Im also ask di court to give am di money so im go use am take care of imsef for inside prison wia im dey.

But di trial judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli come explain for am say no be now im suppose tok as time go come wen im too go give im own evidence for di mata.

Police claim say di di suspect allegedly kill two victims for Torox Guest House for Old Port Harcourt Township. One of di victims Benita Etim survive but di oda one, Patience Hamo die. Di suspect come hide her under di bed but di management of di Guest House no ever report any of di two incidents to police.

Manager of di Guest House Nimi Thankgod na di second defendant for di trial.

Di judge come adjourn di case to 31 January 2020 so di defence lawyers go then cross examine di Sgt. Emegbokuro on top di evidence im don give.

Small drama happen after di Court rise as David West come vex as dem no give am di money before Prison Wardens come carry am comot.