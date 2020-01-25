Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don tok say even tho e go take long, Nigeria go end di katakata wey dey happen for di Northeast.

Di President wey tok dis one wen im welcome di European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janex Lenarcic for di State House, say, "If we fit fight di 30-month civil war and rearrange our kontri, I wonder why pipo dey tink say Nigeria no fit do am.

"We get di experience of di civil war. I fit remember di role wey di military play. This na why I feel say Nigeria fit handle dis katakata.

"As for Boko Haram, we dey try correct di pipo mind and I feel say our pipo don dey see di lies for diasef. Wit my personal experience for di civil war, I dey sure say we go overcome am."

Buhari add say di new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development wey goment just create, go work well to manage di plenti humanitarian wahala from di Northeast.

Di EU commissioner say Nigeria dey play big role for Africa and di whole world for economic, social and oda areas. Im ask for di development of plan between di EU and Nigeria ontop issues for di Northeast.