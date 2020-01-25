Mushin Amu Plank Market fire: 'Dis na wia our family dey chop', pipo cry out for social media
- 25 January 2020
Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) don confam on Saturday morning, January 25 say fire dey burn Amu timber market for Mushin, Lagos State, South West Nigeria.
Di Public Relations Officer Nosa Okunbor tell BBC pidgin say di fire bin start around 2am and officials don already dey ground to quench am.
Oga Okunbor say e neva dey clear wetin cause di fire.
Meanwhile pipo for social media dey cry for goment to quick do sometin as dem say na there most of dia family dey see moni to chop.
Our assets.. where almost all my family members get their income from. It’s disheartening to see their goods go down in flames with help coming 4hrs after— Oluwatoyin Atanda (@rapheehah) January 25, 2020
The bravest&strongest man (Dad) I know cried today and it breaks my heart to see it
We can do better as a nation #Mushin pic.twitter.com/D0t72Uvpa1
Our assets 💔💔💔💔 my family’s decades of hardship and sweats going down in flames 💔💔💔💔💔 #Mushin pic.twitter.com/c3YcsYoUpE— زينب 🌸 (@chocolaait) January 25, 2020
God !!! Why us 😭This is where almost all my family make their livings 😭😭😭my dad 3 stores ,my grandma’s shops, my 2 aunts shops and stores,all my grand aunts shops just got burnt down in 1 night 😭😭😭😭😭This is too much for us 😭😭#amufire #mushin https://t.co/Y0GKEt4yAO— ⁷Adufe (@adufe02) January 25, 2020
Where have we gone wrong😔😔😔— AMAT (@AminatModupe2) January 25, 2020
Inferno everywhere, lives and properties blazed with fire, mother earth is suffering.
Accept my heartfelt condolences. #mushin
