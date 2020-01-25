Image copyright Twitter

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) don confam on Saturday morning, January 25 say fire dey burn Amu timber market for Mushin, Lagos State, South West Nigeria.

Di Public Relations Officer Nosa Okunbor tell BBC pidgin say di fire bin start around 2am and officials don already dey ground to quench am.

Oga Okunbor say e neva dey clear wetin cause di fire.

Meanwhile pipo for social media dey cry for goment to quick do sometin as dem say na there most of dia family dey see moni to chop.

Our assets.. where almost all my family members get their income from. It's disheartening to see their goods go down in flames with help coming 4hrs after



The bravest&strongest man (Dad) I know cried today and it breaks my heart to see it

We can do better as a nation #Mushin



We can do better as a nation #Mushin pic.twitter.com/D0t72Uvpa1 — Oluwatoyin Atanda (@rapheehah) January 25, 2020

God !!! Why us 😭This is where almost all my family make their livings 😭😭😭my dad 3 stores ,my grandma's shops, my 2 aunts shops and stores,all my grand aunts shops just got burnt down in 1 night 😭😭😭😭😭This is too much for us 😭😭#amufire #mushin