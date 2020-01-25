Mushin Amu Plank Market fire: 'Dis na wia our family dey chop', pipo cry out for social media

  • 25 January 2020
Fire outbreak for Lagos market Image copyright Twitter

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) don confam on Saturday morning, January 25 say fire dey burn Amu timber market for Mushin, Lagos State, South West Nigeria.

Di Public Relations Officer Nosa Okunbor tell BBC pidgin say di fire bin start around 2am and officials don already dey ground to quench am.

Oga Okunbor say e neva dey clear wetin cause di fire.

Meanwhile pipo for social media dey cry for goment to quick do sometin as dem say na there most of dia family dey see moni to chop.

