Di 62nd annual Grammy Awards go happun for Los Angeles on Sunday night, January 26.

Dem dey call am "music biggest night", di ceremony na like di "music longest day" - wit different festivities wey dey start wit lunchtime for LA and e dey enta night time. Dem dey advise make pesin wear shoe wey go dey comfortable.

Pop star Lizzo dey lead di nominations for dis year, with eight awards, including album and song of di year. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dey close to am with six nominations for each of dem.

All dem three dey represent di new pipo wey dey lead di way for pop music and pipo wey no dey follow old ways wey dem dey use do things

But, as Snoop Dogg sabi wella nominations no mean say you go win, im don go house 17 times wey im no collect trophy afta dem nominate.

We no go fit predict pipo wey go win di award sake of dis reason but dis na some of di seven moments wey you go watch out for today.

1) Burna Boy nomination for Best World Music Album

Dis na Burna Boy first nomination

E no dey like shock to Nigerians wen dem nominate di Nigeria Afrobreat sensation Burna Boy among di nominees wey dey di 84 categories of di award wey be di biggest music award for di world.

Di African Giant album of Burna wey im real name na Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, dey for di Best World Music Album category of di award wey be number 54 category.

Angelique Kidjo from Benin Republic na anoda pesin wey also dey dis same award category wit Burna Boy.

Oda pipo wey Burna Boy go battle di trophy wit for di category na Altin Gün, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest and Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet.

Dis na di first time wey dem go nominate Burna Boy for Grammy awards.

Dis na oda things wey you suppose watch out for at di Grammys

2)Dem go talk about vote rigging?

Dugan file discrimination complaint as response to her sack

Ten days before di Grammys, di Recording Academy drop bombshell say dem dey suspend dia chief executive Deborah Dugan with immediate effect.

Dugan respond as she file discrimination complaint wia she suggest say di voting process for di Grammys get mago-mago inside.

Some of her claims dey confam wetin evribodi dey suspect say e dey happun say dem dey treat pipo wey perform dat night beta pass oda pipo. Dungan still confam am say dem dey represent di artists to sit on di "secret committees" wey dey decide who dem go shortlist and dem go chook demselves for di list.

But anyone go dey bold enough to acknowledge di claim - or refuse to collect di trophy - for di ceremony sake of dis mago-mago wey dem claim?

3) Di Lana Del Rey kwanta

Image copyright Getty Images

Lana Del Rey na one of di contender for album of di year - but her record wey get swear-swear title go cause headache for di organisers dem.

How dem go call am on top television and wetin dem go write for di trophy if she win?

4) Trophies dey for Harry Potter and Michelle Obama?

Image copyright Getty Images / Warner Bros

If you believe am or not, Harry Potter don already collect two Grammys - for best audiobook category - and JK Rowling boy wizard fit double di tally dis year.

Dem nominate Imogen Heap song for Harry Potter and di Cursed Child for best musical theatre album category; while new recording of Hedwig Theme, wey appear for all di eight Potter films, collect nomination for best instrumental arrangement.

Meanwhile, dem nominate Michelle Obama for spoken word category for di audiobook of her memoir, Becoming.

5) Nipsey Hussle tribute... and song from Fame

Image copyright Getty Images

Rapper Nipsey Hussle bin die last year afta dem shoot am for front of im clothing store for Los Angeles, US.

Di 33-year-old dey do pass music, im be community activist, wey comit himsef to dey rebuild im neighbourhood. Afta e die, di Los Angeles Police Department hail am as a "peacemaker".

He neva win Grammy wen im dey alive but organisers go recognise im legacy with star packed tribute wey go feature DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.