Nathan Sharibu, di papa of Leah Sharibu wey bi one of di students wey Boko Haram kidnap for 2018, don tell BBC say im no care about di rumours wey dey circulate because all im want na for im daughter to return.

Oga Nathan dey react to local media tori for Nigeria say Leah don convert to Islam and e just born boy pikin for one of di militant leaders.

"I just need my daughter whether she dey wit pikin or not. I need my daughter alive only... that na wetin I want.

E dey very sad, I no get anything to say because I don leave evritin to God," oga Sharibu bin tell BBC as im voice begin shake.

Leah papa say im not fit comfam di tori because nobody dey inform am of anything and say im sef just read am ontop internet on Saturday, 25 January.

Whether e dey true or not, im not fit tok.

"Since dem abduct my daughter, nobody from goment don follow me tok," Oga Sharibu bin lament ontop phone.

Leah Sharibu, wey go nack 17 years old on 14 May, 2020 na one of di "Dapchi Girls" wey Boko Haram militants wey dey operate for North Eastern Nigeria bin kidnap on 19 February, 2018.

Nigerian goment later comot to announce say di militants don release 106 of di kidnapped pikin but Leah and di odas still remain.