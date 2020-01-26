Image copyright PA Media Image example Di coins wey dem reproduce after Brexit day wey dem delay

As UK dey plan comot from EU, di Chancellor of Mint Sajid David don do one special 50p coin to mark di event.

On top di coin, dem write "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations," come put 31st of January as di date dem plan to leave.

Mr Javid don first order say make dem produce di coins in advance as na October 31 be di original date wey UK suppose comot.

But Brexit delay mean say dem melt about one million coins until dem announce anoda new date.

'Wetin dey new'

About three millions Brexit coins naim go enta circulation for Friday and dem go add seven million later as di year dey go.

Master of Mints, Mr Javid don get di first batch of coins and im go present one give di Prime Minister Boris Johnson dis week.

As part of say dem dey launch di new coin, di Royal Mint doors go dey open for 24 hours on 31st January from 00:01 to 23 to allow pipo come strike dia own special Brexit coin.

Oga Javid tok say to comot for European Union na turning point for dia history and di coin mark di beginning of dis new chapter for dem"

Dem expect make di European Union approve di Withdrawal Agreement for Wednesday, after which di PM go sign di treaty way go prepare road for UK to leave on 31st January.

Reactions on social media