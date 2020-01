Image copyright Getty Images

Angelique Kidjo don beat Burna Boy to win di 2020 Best World Music award for di Grammys.

Dem bin nominate Burna Boy for di category for im ogbonge album 'African Giant'.

Oda artistes wey dem nominate for di same category na Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley and, Altin Gün.

Many fans bin dey reason say dis na di year wey Burna go gbab di award.

But na di Ogbonge musician from Benin Republic, Kidjo, wey dey sing in more dan five languages win am, her fourth Best Contemporary World Music Album award for her album "Celia".

Di ogbonge artiste dedicate di award to Burna Boy as she declare say Burna na part of di new generation of African musicians wey go take di world by storm.

Supposing Burna win, e for be di second time wey Nigerian go dey gbab di award.

Di first Nigerian to win na Sikiru Adepoju for 2009 with di "Global Drum Project" album e collabo do with Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain, and Giovanni Hidalgo.