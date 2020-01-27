Image copyright Getty Images

All over di world, pipo dey pay dia respect to di ogbonge basketball player Kobe Bryant wey die on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at di age of 41.

Kobe, im 13 years old daughter Gianna, dey among nine pipo wey die inside one helicopter crash for di city of Calabasa, California.

Former America President Barack Obama call "legend on di court", while top scoring basketball legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar say "many pipo go remember Kobe as di ogbonge athlete wey inspire a whole generation of basketball players."

Who be Kobe Byant?

Bryant na di pikin of former NBA player Joe Bryant. He attend Lower Merion High School for Pennsylvania, wia dem recognize am as di top high-school basketball player for di kontri.

Dem born Bryant for Philadelphia, as di youngest of three children and only son of di former NBA player Joe Bryant and Pamela Cox Bryant. He be also di maternal nephew of basketball player John "Chubby" Cox.

Bryant 41, na five time NBA champion wey spend im entire 20-year career with di Los Angeles Lakers

E enter di NBA directly from high school and win five NBA championships.

He retire for April 2016.

For 2006, he score career-high 81 points against di Toronto Raptors, di second most points wey pesin go score inside single game for di league history second to Wilt Chamberlain 100-point game for 1962.

Im achievement include di 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player and two-time NBA Final MVP.

He be also two-time NBA scoring champion and two-time Olympic champion.

At di age of 34 years, Bryant become di youngest player for di league history to reach 30,000 career points. He become di all-time leading scorer for di Lakers franchise history on February 1, 2010, wen he pass Jerry West. During im third year for di league, dem choose Bryant to start di All-Star Game, and na so dem select am to start di game for record 18 consecutive appearances until im retirement.

He also win Oscar for di best short animated feem for 2018 for Dear Basketball, one five-minute feem based on one love letter to di sport wey im write for 2015.

In 2003, dem accuse Bryant of sexual assault. Authorities later drop di and dem settle di civil suit out of court