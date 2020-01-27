Abuja High Court don find Maryam Sanda guilty for di murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Justice Haliyu Yusuf of di FCT High Court tok say all di evidence wey dem present point to di fact say na she dey guilty of homicide.

Di Judge don sentence her to death by hanging ova di death of her husband.

Dem bin arrest am for November 2017 say she stab her husband, Bilyaminu Bello wey be di pikin of one former chairman of Nigeria main opposition party, di People's Democratic Party (PDP).

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.