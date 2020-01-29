Image example Theresia Mumbi get hormonal imbalance wey make am grow bear-bear

One Kenyan female bus conductor wey get bia-bia don tok how police make her pull her clothes to prove her gender.

Theresia Mumbi tell BBC say traffic police bin arrest am for di capital, Nairobi come put am for cell with oda women.

"Na im two officers come tell me make I off cloth, come examine me. I no know wetin dem see but dem tell me to go back my cell," na wetin she tok.

She say di arrest on top her papers wey she face for July 2018, still dey fresh for her mind. She later give dem her documents and dem allow her comot.

Madam Mumbi experience don make her to dey help women wey get wetin society say na unusual features and she dey tok her tori for awareness and so odas go fit get courage to speak out wen dem face harassment.

Ms Mumbi get hormonal imbalance na im dey make her dey grow bia-bia.

Wen she young, she bin dey shave all di time but her skin get irritation from di amount of times she dey shave.

"Some years ago, I stop to dey shave because di stubborn sores for my face turn to wahala," na wetin she tok.

Di bear-bear grow sotay, she start to dey hide from pipo and dey even go market for night.

Bu di way wey tins tough with money, make am turn to bus conductor for a living.

As she dey work, she dey see women wey get unique situation for dia bodi and she dey encourage dem.

She dey part of joinbodi of women wey get bia-bia for Kenya and for dia meeting, she dey follow younger women tok.